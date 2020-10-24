Coronavirus: Saudia Airlines to resume travel to 33 destinations in November

Saudi Arabia’s Saudia Airlines will resume travel to 33 international destinations in November after they were suspended for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline announced on its official Twitter page on Friday.

The Kingdom’s national carrier will operate several flights to multiple cities in Europe, including: Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, and Paris

It will also operate one flight to Washington, as well as flights to Amman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, and Dubai.

Flights to Delhi, Dhaka, Guangzhou, Islamabad, Peshawar, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Manila, and Mumbai will also be available.

تعلن #الخطوط_السعودية للمسافرين المصرّح لهم عن جدول التشغيل التدريجي للرحلات الدولية لـ33 وجهة حتى الآن ✈️🌐



SAUDIA announces for permitted travelers the international flights' resumption schedule for 33 destinations so far ✈️🌐#SAUDIA pic.twitter.com/1DZ84qSJut — السعودية | SAUDIA (@Saudi_Airlines) October 23, 2020

Saudia Airlines urged passengers to check the travel restrictions and requirements of their destination country before booking their flights.

Individuals who wish to travel on the airline can find out about the protocols and restrictions in place, and whether they are eligible to travel on the Saudia Airlines website.

The airline partially resumed international flights in September after Saudi Arabia allowed certain citizens and residents to enter and exit the Kingdom.

The partial resumption came after all travel outside the Kingdom was suspended in early March to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

