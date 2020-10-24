CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,491 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

A member of medical staff looks on at a screening centre in Abu Dhabi. (File photo:
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Saturday 24 October 2020
The United Arab Emirates detected 1,491 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and no COVID-19 deaths, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 123,764, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

The country has been battling with a recent surge of infections.

Health officials have detected over 1,000 new infections daily since October 5.

However, the rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases is “normal and expected” and is part of the current “global pattern” as the world begins its gradual return to normalcy, spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, Dr. Farida al-Hosani had said on Tuesday.

The total number of recoveries in the country rose to 116,894 after 1,826 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Last Update: Saturday, 24 October 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27

