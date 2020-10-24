Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,491 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,491 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and no COVID-19 deaths, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 123,764, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
SHOW MORE
The Ministry of Health conducts 124,404 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,491 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,826 recoveries and no death cases were registered today.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/PDwrnRPoEa— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 24, 2020
Last Update: Saturday, 24 October 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27