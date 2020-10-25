Coronavirus: Dubai beaches require face masks, distancing, and other COVID-19 rules

Beachgoers in Dubai must wear a face mask and abide by other coronavirus regulations or risk fines, clarified Dubai Police on Sunday.

Dubai beaches are usually crowded during winter as residents and tourists spend time outside in the cooler months.

While wearing a face mask is compulsory in line with Dubai’s coronavirus regulations, large crowds have been seen on the beach without wearing face masks.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

But according to Dubai Police, face masks are compulsory when visiting the beach, with “sanctions” applied to anyone who does not follow the guidelines.

Your safety is our priority. Therefore, kindly follow precautionary measures while visiting #Dubai shores.

Collaborate with us to ensure your safety.

Collaboration is the key for everyone's’ safety.#CommitToWin#we_are_all_responsible pic.twitter.com/8au0vhgfJv — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) October 24, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, Dubai Police listed the following rules for visiting Dubai’s coast:

“1. Wearing a mask

2. Keep distance between you and others

3. No more than 5 people gather except for members of the same family

4. Sanctions will be applied to violators of the procedures.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Over 700 beachgoers in Dubai fined for violating COVID-19 precautions

The rules would appear to mandate social distancing and forbid groups of more than five non-family members.

Dubai’s public beaches such as Kite Beach and Jumeirah Public Beach are popular with both tourists and visitors alike, while the city also hosts a range of private beach clubs and pools.

A woman, clad in mask due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses her phone to take a picture along a beach in Dubai on June 25, 2020. (AFP)

Beaches had previously been closed as the emirate went into lockdown to combat the coronavirus, but reopened over summer as the UAE eased coronavirus restrictions following a drop in cases.

Coronavirus cases have since resurged in line with the “second wave” experienced by many countries globally.

On Thursday, the UAE reported its highest ever daily increase in COVID-19 cases, with 1,578 new infections over 24 hours.

A view of the sunset by the beach at Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File photo: Reuters)

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE detects highest daily tally with 1,578 cases in just 24 hours

Rise in UAE coronavirus daily cases ‘normal’, expected to continue: Official

Coronavirus: Dubai Police arrests ‘European’ man for going to the beach

Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 09:33 - GMT 06:33