Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, drop from recent spike of 1,578

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a drop from the recent high of 1,578 cases, announced the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Twitter.
The Ministry of Health conducts 118,058 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,359 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 2,037 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications.#committowin pic.twitter.com/Fbk6ODOhlW— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 25, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 13:38 - GMT 10:38