Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, drop from recent spike of 1,578

A safety sign is seen at the entrance of a restaurant in Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai. (File Photo: Reuters)
NCEMA Sunday 25 October 2020
The United Arab Emirates reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a drop from the recent high of 1,578 cases, announced the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Twitter.

NCEMA added that there has been two new deaths from COVID-19 during the last day.

A further 2,037 people had recovered from the virus.

The new cases were detected after authorities carried out 118,058 tests in a 24-hour period, explained NCEMA.

The UAE currently has a total of 125,123 cases, of which 118,931 have recovered, according to government figures.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 13:38 - GMT 10:38

