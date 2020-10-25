Coronavirus: France reports record 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases

France registered a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, following a record 45,422 on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The new cases took the total to 1,138,507, with France now ahead of Argentina and Spain to become the country with the world’s fifth highest number of cases, after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia.
The ministry said that 116 people had died from coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, compared to from 137 on Saturday, taking the total to 34,761.
