Russia reported 16,710 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 4,455 in Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,513,877 cases since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 229 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 26,050.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Experts warn COVID-19 vaccine will reach global coverage by end of 2023

Coronavirus: Poland’s President Duda tests positive for COVID-19

Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 11:02 - GMT 08:02