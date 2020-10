Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports drop in cases with 323 COVID-19 infections

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported a drop in the number of daily coronavirus cases as the Kingdom recorded 323 new COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health announced.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom rose to 344,875, while the total number of recoveries was 331,330 after 335 recoveries were reported on Sunday.

The health ministry also announced 15 death, bringing the death toll to 5,296.

The city of Medina again recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases with 62 reported on Sunday.

The capital, Riyadh, had 41 new COVID-19 cases, while Yanbu reported 29 cases.

There are 8,249 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 767 of which are critical cases.

