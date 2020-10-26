Coronavirus: Germany might return to light lockdown responding to resurge in COVID-19

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning a "lockdown light" which would mainly focus on the closure of bars and restaurants to slow down a second wave of coronavirus infections, newspaper Bild reported on Monday.
Shops could remain open with certain restrictions under Merkel's plan, which she will discuss with Germany's 16 state premiers on Wednesday, the report said.
