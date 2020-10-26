Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,111 COVID-19 cases, significantly lower than recent days

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,111 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a significantly lower tally than in recent days, according to numbers from the Ministry of Health and Protection.

The cases were detected after authorities carried out 85,093 tests during 24 hours, a lower number than the previous day's 118,058 tests, which revealed 1,359 cases.

A futher three people died from difficulties linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 480.

Meanwhile, 1,189 people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 120,750 out of 126,234 total cases.

The UAE has experienced a renewed surge of cases this fall, in line with global trends.

With residents and tourists set to descend upon the UAE's beaches during the cooler winter temperatures, Dubai police clarified that beachgoers must follow coronavirus regulations to avoid further spread of the virus.

These include wearing a face mask and limiting non-family gatherings to five people.

A woman, clad in mask due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses her phone to take a picture along a beach in Dubai. (File photo: AFP)

