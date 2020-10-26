Coronavirus: WHO, lack of contact-tracing drives the COVID-19 further into darkness

Lack of contact-tracing capacity in Europe, despite very high rates of positive tests, will drive the coronavirus further into the “darkness”, the World Health Organization’s top emergency expert told an online briefing on Monday.
“We are seeing very, very high positivity rates and an increasing lack of capacity to do any effective form of contact-tracing, which is going to further drive the disease into darkness,” Mike Ryan said.
Last Update: Monday, 26 October 2020 KSA 21:41 - GMT 18:41