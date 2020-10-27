CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Italy records 21,994 new COVID-19 cases, 221 virus-related deaths

An armed Italian Carabinieri police officer, wearing a respiratory mask as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus in Milan. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Rome Tuesday 27 October 2020
Italy has registered 21,994 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, the highest daily tally since the start of the country's outbreak and up from the previous record of 21,273 posted on Sunday.

The ministry also reported 221 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, against 141 the day before -- the first time Italy has registered more than 200 fatalities in a single day since mid-May.

A total 37,700 people have now died in Italy because of coronavirus, while 564,778 cases of the disease have been registered to date.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 5,035 new cases on Tuesday. The southern region of Campania was the second-worst affected, chalking up 2,761 cases.

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 KSA 19:53 - GMT 16:53

