Coronavirus: UK records 367 COVID-19 deaths, 22,885 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a further 367 deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since May 27, government data showed.
British fatalities have been rising this month and Tuesday's total marks a similar daily figure to the 374 that was recorded on March 30, a week into a national lockdown when the country largely came to a standstill to halt the spread of the virus.
The government has now imposed a range of restrictions across the country, depending on the prevalence of the outbreak in a particular area.
Tuesday's data showed that the UK had also recorded a further 22,885 new COVID-19 cases, compared with the 20,890 positive cases recorded on Monday.
