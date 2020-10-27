CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UK records 367 COVID-19 deaths, 22,885 new cases

An official delivers a testing kit through a car window at a mobile drive through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre, in Richmond, London, Britain August 4, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, London Tuesday 27 October 2020
The United Kingdom recorded a further 367 deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since May 27, government data showed.

British fatalities have been rising this month and Tuesday's total marks a similar daily figure to the 374 that was recorded on March 30, a week into a national lockdown when the country largely came to a standstill to halt the spread of the virus.

The government has now imposed a range of restrictions across the country, depending on the prevalence of the outbreak in a particular area.

Tuesday's data showed that the UK had also recorded a further 22,885 new COVID-19 cases, compared with the 20,890 positive cases recorded on Monday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 KSA 20:40 - GMT 17:40

