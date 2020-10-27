Coronavirus: Dubai updates winter tourism travel rules; UK, Germany test on arrival

Dubai revamped its travel regulations on Monday, allowing some passengers from certain countries to take a coronavirus PCR test on arrival at the airport while requiring others to take one before and after arrival, according to a statement by Emirates Airlines.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

According to the Dubai carrier, UAE residents from the following countries can present a negative PCR test result that is valid for up to 96 hours or take a test when they arrive in Dubai:

Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States (New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle).

Tourists from the united Kingdom and Germany can also opt to take a test on arrival.

All other tourists must take a PCR test within 96 hours before their flight.

Also read: Dubai introduces 1-year, ‘work from home visa’ for foreigners with jobs abroad

A health worker checks a passenger who arrived in an Emirates Airlines flight from London at Dubai International Airport. (File photo: AFP)

Transit passengers from the countries listed above do not have to present a negative PCR test unless it is mandated by their destination country.

All passengers who are tested at the airport must not leave their home or hotel until they receive their results.

Previously, almost all residents and tourists were required to present a negative COVID-19 test before their departure.

Two PCR tests

Emirates Airlines also said that UAE residents and tourists from some countries will now be required to take a PCR tests within 96 hours of their flight and one when they arrive in Dubai.

Transit passengers from these countries must present a negative PCR test – taken not more than 96 hours before their flight – as well as any requirements from their destination country.

The countries that fall under the new requirements are:

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Chile, Cote d’lvoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United States (California, Florida, Texas), Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai beaches require face masks, distancing, and other COVID-19 rules

Coronavirus: Dubai residents can get COVID-19 PCR test at malls, appointment required

Coronavirus: Dubai to allow weddings, social events to resume

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 KSA 09:22 - GMT 06:22