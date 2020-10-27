CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects under 400 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 345,631. (File photo: AFP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 27 October 2020
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded 399 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases in the country rose to 345,631, while the death toll was 5,329.

The Kingdom also reported 426 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 332,117.

The city of Medina recorded 46 new cases on Tuesday, the highest in the country, while Riyadh reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, and Mecca had 30.

There are 8,185 active cases in the country, the Ministry of Health said, 778 of which are active cases.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammad al-Abdulaali said on Sunday that the current levels of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia do not necessitate reinstating a curfew in the Kingdom.

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 October 2020

