Abu Dhabi offers 180 AED coronavirus test at new drive-through center

Citizens, residents, and tourists in the United Arab Emirates can now get a coronavirus test for 180 AED ($49) at a new drive-through center in Abu Dhabi’s al-Muroor, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The new testing center will benefit from the experiences acquired from previous COVID-19 tests and will be open to the public, even to holders of tourist visas,” said Hassan Jassim al-Nowais, Senior Vice President of Mubadala Healthcare.

The new center is located near the Health Screening Centre at the Al Jazeera Sports Club and will operate from the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, according to WAM.

A member of medical staff takes a swab from a man during drive-thru coronavirus testing in Abu Dhabi. (File photo: Reuters)

Walk-in appointments are allowed, and patients will receive their results via SMS text message between 24 and 48 hours.

The opening of a new center comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to expand testing in the country to help contain the coronavirus, al-Nowais said.

Previously, PCR tests in Abu Dhabi had cost 340 dirhams, before most hospitals and clinics lowered it to 180 dirhams.

Updated travel regulations

Dubai revamped its travel regulations on Monday, allowing some passengers from certain countries to take a coronavirus PCR test on arrival at the airport while requiring others to take one before and after arrival, according to a statement by Emirates Airlines.

Find out about the new regulations here.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai updates winter tourism travel rules; UK, Germany test on arrival

Dubai introduces 1-year, ‘work from home visa’ for foreigners with jobs abroad

Last Update: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 KSA 07:24 - GMT 04:24