CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: FIFA President Gianni Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses a news conference in Kigali, Rwanda. (File photo: Reuters)
The Associated Press Wednesday 28 October 2020
Text size A A A

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governing body of world football said Tuesday that Infantino has mild symptoms and “has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

People who have come into contact with the 50-year-old Swiss lawyer in recent days have been informed “to take the necessary steps,” FIFA said.

Infantino has traveled little during the coronavirus pandemic, but he attended a signing ceremony at the White House last month to mark normalized relations for Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Infantino’s infection comes as Switzerland reports a spike in COVID-19 cases. Switzerland has reported 127,000 cases this year, with more than 23,000 since last Friday.

Read more:

FIFA President Infantino not interested in backing European Super League

Coronavirus: Algeria's president enters specialized treatment unit

Coronavirus: Novavax delays US trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to November

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 KSA 02:05 - GMT 23:05

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top