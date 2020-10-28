Coronavirus: UAE increases testing rate, records 1,400 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded a 1,400 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 129,042, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.
SHOW MORE
The Ministry of Health conducts 104,673 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,400 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 2,189 recoveries and 3 death cases due to complications. #CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/OOpRIlTAFe— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 28, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46