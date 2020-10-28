CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE increases testing rate, records 1,400 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

A safety sign is seen at the entrance of a restaurant in Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File photo: Reuters)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 28 October 2020
The United Arab Emirates recorded a 1,400 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 129,042, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health conducted 104,673 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, explaining the higher number of infections recorded over the past few days.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 485.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 124,647 after 2,189 people recovered from the coronavirus.

