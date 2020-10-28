CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: US reports a total 225,985 deaths from COVID-19

A woman looks at a Center for Disease Control (CDC) health advisory sign. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, US Wednesday 28 October 2020
Text size A A A

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 8,752,794 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 72,183 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 901 to 225,985.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 27 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Read More:

Sony’s profits rise as coronavirus has people playing video games

Coronavirus: Tunisia says COVID-19 spread ‘very dangerous’ with new curbs expected

Coronavirus: UK vaccine chief targets spring rollout, but impact may be limited

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 KSA 21:29 - GMT 18:29

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top