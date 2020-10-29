Coronavirus: Dubai lists guidelines for Halloween, Diwali during COVID-19

Dubai has released guidelines for residents celebrating the upcoming Halloween and Diwali during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai’s Media Office listed precautionary guidelines for social gatherings and celebrations online from the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) on Wednesday.

“With the upcoming seasons of celebrations and social gatherings such as Halloween, Diwali, and other festivities, it is of utmost importance that the public strictly adheres to the precautionary measures outlined by authorities,” Dubai Media Office said in a statement posted on Twitter.

#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces precautionary guidelines for social gatherings and celebrations. pic.twitter.com/fVNBDx6Bei — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 28, 2020

Halloween, which usually features people dressing up in scary costumes and meeting in crowds, takes place on October 31. The Hindu and Jain festival of Diwali is celebrated two weeks later, with people lighting candles and gathering for fireworks and feasts on November 14.

The statement said to avoid crowded places, maintaining physical distancing and using face masks, adding that elderly people and those who suffer from chronic illnesses are advised not to attend social functions.

“Individuals attending gatherings, and establishments organizing the celebrations, can avoid violations and other penalties by abiding by the precautionary measures,” said NCEMA.

The statement concluded by saying that the health and safety of the community is a top priority, urging people to follow the mentioned guidelines to protect them against any possible health risks.

The guidelines come as the UAE continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting 1,400 new cases on Wednesday. Since October 5, health officials in the UAE have detected over 1,000 cases a day in the country.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed infections in the country was 129,042, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

