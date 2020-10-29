Coronavirus: England's positive COVID-19 cases up by 23 percent from previous week

Positive COVID-19 cases in England are up 23 percent on the previous week, statistics published by the country’s test and trace scheme on Thursday showed, with the proportion of contacts of the cases reached languishing near record lows.
Of the 284,701 contacts of positive COVID-19 cases identified in latest week, 60.3 percent were reached and asked to self isolate, similar to the record low proportion of 59.6 percent the previous week.
