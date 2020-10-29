CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: England's positive COVID-19 cases up by 23 percent from previous week

People are seen wearing protective face masks in Greenwich Park as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain. (File photo: Reuters)
Text size A A A

Positive COVID-19 cases in England are up 23 percent on the previous week, statistics published by the country’s test and trace scheme on Thursday showed, with the proportion of contacts of the cases reached languishing near record lows.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Of the 284,701 contacts of positive COVID-19 cases identified in latest week, 60.3 percent were reached and asked to self isolate, similar to the record low proportion of 59.6 percent the previous week.

Read More:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports increase in cases with 435 new infections

Coronavirus: UAE records 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Tunisia bans internal travel between regions to contain coronavirus

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 19:14 - GMT 16:14

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top