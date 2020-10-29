CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: India passes 8 million COVID-19 cases, says government

AFP Thursday 29 October 2020
Text size A A A

India’s confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 8 million with daily cases dipping to the lowest level this week.

The Health Ministry reported another 49,881 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the US with more than 8.8 million infections.

The ministry on Thursday also reported 517 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 120,527.

Read more:

Hundred million vote in India’s first state election in shadow of coronavirus

Hindu festival over weekend worsens Indian capital’s air pollution woes

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 07:13 - GMT 04:13

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top