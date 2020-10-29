Coronavirus: UAE records 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded a 1,312 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 130,336, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.
The Ministry of Health conducted 130,573 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests.
Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 488.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 126,147 after 1,500 people recovered from the coronavirus.
Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 13:31 - GMT 10:31