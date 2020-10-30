Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,172 COVID-19 cases after conducting 143,336 tests

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,172 new coronavirus cases after conducting 143,336 COVID-19 tests, reported the UAE Government on Twitter on Friday.
Friday's increase is a slight drop on the previous day, when authorities reported 1,312 new cases, and over 500 less than the record high of 1,578 on October 22.
Two more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 490.
The total number of cases is now 131,508, of which 127,607 have recovered after 1,460 recoveries on Friday.
This leaves 3,411 active cases.
