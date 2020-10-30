CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo recovers from COVID-19 after 19 days, back to Juventus

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal, his 100th goal for Portugal, during the UEFA Nations League football match between Sweden and Portugal on September 8, 2020 in Solna, Sweden. (AFP)
The Associated Press Friday 30 October 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from the coronavirus after 19 days and three missed matches for Juventus, the club announced on Friday.

Juventus said a swab test provided a negative result and Ronaldo “is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

Ronaldo first tested positive during the international break while with Portugal.

He missed Juventus’ draws with Crotone and Hellas Verona in Serie A as well as a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been quarantined at his home in Turin.

Ronaldo could return on Sunday for Juve’s game at Spezia in Serie A, or on Wednesday at Ferencvaros in the Champions League in Budapest.

Last Update: Friday, 30 October 2020 KSA 21:42 - GMT 18:42

