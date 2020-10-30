CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Despite coronavirus pandemic, German GDP saw 8.2 pct bounce-back in third quarter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting of the government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Berlin Friday 30 October 2020
Text size A A A

The German economy bounced back strongly in the third quarter compared to the previous three months, when the country was hit by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, according to official figures released on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Germany’s Federal Statistical Office said the country’s gross domestic product grew by 8.2 percent from July to September compared to the second quarter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the data was better than predicted and the government now expects a full-year decline in GDP of 5.5 percent, better than the government’s forecast in September of a 5.8 percent drop.

German GDP is expected to grow 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, less than previously expected due to the recent upsurge in new COVID cases.
Altmaier said officials expect the economy to have recovered from the impact of the pandemic by 2022.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 30 October 2020 KSA 14:53 - GMT 11:53

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top