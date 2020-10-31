Coronavirus: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in 14 European countries, reports AFP

The number of coronavirus related hospitalizations hit record numbers in at least 14 European countries this week, as the second wave of the pandemic hits, according to AFP data compiled from official figures.
The worst-hit countries have been the Czech Republic, with 62 virus-related hospital patients per 100,000 residents, followed by Romania on 57, Belgium on 51 and Poland, 39.
The figures are based on hospital figures provided by 35 of the 52 European nations, including most of the EU nations.
In total, 135,000 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals throughout those 35 nations, compared to less than 100,000 a week earlier.
The countries with the biggest registered increase were Serbia, with hospitalizations up 97 percent, Belgium up 81 percent, Austria up 69 percent and Italy up 65 percent.
Only Montenegro saw numbers drop, after a previous spike.
