Coronavirus: Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases stay above 18,000

Russia’s daily tally of coronavirus cases stood at 18,140 on Saturday, including 4,952 in Moscow, taking the national total to 1,618,116 since the pandemic began.
Authorities also reported 334 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 27,990.
In a related development, Russia has temporarily paused the vaccination of new volunteers in its COVID-19 vaccine trial, staff at eight of 25 trial clinics said, with some citing high demand and a shortage of doses.
However, the vaccine’s developer said the uptake of new participants had only slowed.
