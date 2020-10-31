Coronavirus: UAE announces national committee for COVID-19 management

The UAE announced on Saturday a new national committee dedicated to managing the country’s COVID-19 recovery.
The National Committee for Management and Governance of the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Phrase will be headed by Minister of State Sultan Al Jaber and include UAE representatives of ministries and government bodies.
Read more: Coronavirus: As tourism faces ‘worst challenge’ yet, Dubai looks for the opportunity
Al Jaber, who is responsible for a number of economic, political, development and social files in the country, is also CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.
The committee aims to achieve efficiency for the COVID-19 recovery phase by putting in place sustainability procedures for businesses and setting up preventative support programs for organizations by measuring key performance strategic and operational indices to ensure the return to normal.
On Friday, the Gulf country detected 1,172 new coronavirus cases after conducting 143,336 COVID-19 tests - a slight drop compared to the previous day, when authorities reported 1,312 new cases, and over 500 less than the record high of 1,578 on October 22.
Read more:
Coronavirus: US reports world record of more than 100,000 cases in single day
Over 1,000 Muslim leaders around the world adopt anti-Semitism definition via council
Clashes at Lebanon’s capital Beirut as people protest French cartoons of the Prophet
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 31 October 2020 KSA 11:41 - GMT 08:41