Coronavirus: US reports 80,932 cases and 823 COVID-19 related deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 9,105,230 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 80,932 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 823 to 229,932.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 31, compared with its previous report released a day earlier.
Last Update: Sunday, 01 November 2020 KSA 22:37 - GMT 19:37