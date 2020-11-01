Coronavirus: Lockdown in England could be extended, UK minister warns

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday.

After resisting the prospect of a new national lockdown for most of last month, Johnson announced on Saturday that new restrictions across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2.

The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead this winter could be exceeded.

Asked if a lockdown could be extended beyond early December, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News: “Yes.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

So far, Britain has reported 46,555 COVID-19 deaths - defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. A broader measure of those with COVID-19 on their death certificates puts the toll at 58,925.

“We can definitively say that unless we take action now, the (health service) is going to be overwhelmed in ways that none of us could countenance,” Gove said.

The new lockdown announcement came 10 days after Johnson told parliament it would “make no sense at all” to “turn the lights out with a full national lockdown.”

Critics have accused him of dithering at the expense of both lives and the economy.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer said the government had missed a golden chance to lock down England more effectively when schools were on half-term break last month.

“Well that’s gone now. That is the price of the government’s incompetence,” Starmer told the BBC.

The other constituents of the United Kingdom - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have their own policies and enacted tougher COVID-19 health restrictions last month.

Read more:

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions clash with police in Spain’s cities

Coronavirus: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in 14 European countries, reports AFP

Last Update: Sunday, 01 November 2020 KSA 16:15 - GMT 13:15