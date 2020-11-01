Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 374 COVID-19 cases, 394 recoveries

Saudi Arabia on Sunday detected a decrease in the number of daily coronavirus infections with 374 new cases and 394 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.
The Kingdom also recorded 18 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 5,420.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 347,656, 8,000 of which are active cases. The total number of recoveries were 334,236 in Saudi Arabia.
Of the active cases, 771 are critical cases, the Ministry of Health said.
The city of Medina continues to have the highest daily coronavirus tally in the Kingdom, recording 85 on Sunday.
The capital, Riyadh, recorded 48 COVID-19 cases, while Yanbu had 32.
Saudi Arabia’s G20 Sherpa and Minister of State Dr Fahad al-Mubarak on Sunday called for support for the world’s developing, most vulnerable countries as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world.
‘We cannot forget developing countries’ amid COVID-19, Saudi G20 Sherpa warns
Coronavirus: Saudi Finance Minister says 2020 remains most challenging year
