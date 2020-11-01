Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia welcomes foreign Umrah pilgrims for first time in months

Saudi Arabia on Sunday welcomed the first batch of foreign Umrah pilgrims after entry was suspended to everyone outside the Kingdom for months as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Under the current third phase of eased restrictions, 20,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshippers from inside and outside of the country will be allowed to enter the Two Holy mosques and their courtyards.

The worshippers will be allowed to pray in the Two Holy Mosques and visit the Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina – the chambers where the Prophet Mohammed was buried.

Muslims perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities eased the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca. (Reuters)

Precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all visitors, a spokesman for the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque told Al Arabiya on Saturday.

Social distancing measures will be enforced at all times to prevent crowding, he added.

The courtyards are sanitized repeatedly throughout the day using more than 2,500 liters, of environmentally-friendly sterilizers, according to the spokesperson.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah airport prepares to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims

Coronavirus deaths, critical cases declining in Saudi Arabia: Health ministry

Coronavirus: 5 questions answered if you are planning to travel to Mecca for Umrah

More than 300 sanitizers have also been placed around the Two Holy Mosques, he said.

Medical teams are stationed in several areas around the courtyards and an isolation and medical check-up room has been designated in case of a suspected coronavirus case.

Saudi Arabia is planning to gradually ease restrictions in the coming months if the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Health determines that it is safe to do so.

Last Update: Sunday, 01 November 2020 KSA 17:58 - GMT 14:58