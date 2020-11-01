CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

A general view shows the area outside the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. (Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 01 November 2020
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,278 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which raises the total number of infections in the country to 133,907, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE has been battling a recent surge of infections and has recorded over 1,000 new cases daily since early October.

One person died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll in the country to 496.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries climbed to 130,508 after 1,606 people recovered from the virus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE forms national committee for COVID-19 management

Coronavirus: Dubai updates winter tourism travel rules; UK, Germany test on arrival

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 01 November 2020 KSA 13:42 - GMT 10:42

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top