Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,278 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which raises the total number of infections in the country to 133,907, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) November 1, 2020
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE#نلتزم_لننتصر #التزامك_حياتك#ملتزمون_يا_وطن#كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#we_commit_until_we_succeed #covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/oh18ZOqNoA
Last Update: Sunday, 01 November 2020 KSA 13:42 - GMT 10:42