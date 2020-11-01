Coronavirus deaths, critical cases declining in Saudi Arabia: Health ministry 

The number of coronavirus deaths and critical cases of the infection that Saudi Arabia has reported in recent weeks has declined, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.
The public’s adherence to precautionary measures against COVID-19 have contributed largely to the decline in the rate of infection across the country, the ministry’s spokesperson Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.
The spokesman urged citizens and residents to report any commercial centers that do not follow preventative measures to ensure that the virus is contained.
Saudi Arabia has detected under 500 cases daily since October 14. The death toll has also stayed under 30 per day for the past few weeks.
So far, 347,656 confirmed cases and 5,420 deaths have been recorded in the Kingdom.
Out of 8,000 currently active cases, only 771 are critical, according to the ministry.
