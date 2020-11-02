Coronavirus: India’s cases rise past 8.2 mln; infection rate slows down

India has added 45,230 new coronavirus infections, continuing a downturn.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The Health Ministry also Monday reported 496 more fatalities, raising the death toll to 122,607.
With 8.2 million cases, India is the second worst-hit country behind the US.
But the number of new cases being diagnosed each day is falling steadily even though testing is not declining.
In the last week, there have been fewer than 50,000 new cases every day.
Many states have been easing restrictions on schooling and commercial activities to spur the economy, but experts fear a resurgence in the winter, particularly as people socialize in the festive season.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia welcomes foreign Umrah pilgrims for first time in months
Coronavirus deaths, critical cases declining in Saudi Arabia: Health ministry
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 02 November 2020 KSA 09:30 - GMT 06:30