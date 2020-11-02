Coronavirus: Germany’s Curevac says vaccine produced antibodies in volunteers

CureVac’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, it said on Monday, putting the German biotech company on track to start mass testing this year as the race to end the pandemic heats up.
“We are very encouraged by the interim Phase I data,” Chief Executive Officer Franz-Werner Haas said in a statement.
The biotech firm is using the so-called messenger RNA (mRNA) approach, the same as Moderna as well as BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, although they started mass testing on humans in late July.
Last Update: Monday, 02 November 2020 KSA 15:22 - GMT 12:22