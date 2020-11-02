Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 381 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia on Monday detected 381 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 348,037, the Ministry of Health announced.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose to 334,672 after 436 recoveries were recorded.
Seventeen new deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the death toll 5,437 in Saudi Arabia.
The number of active cases in the Kingdom was 7,928, 755 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.
At 72 COVID-19 cases, Medina had the highest number of daily cases, followed by Mecca with 49 cases, and Riyadh with 37 coronavirus cases reported.
The number of coronavirus deaths and critical cases of the infection that Saudi Arabia has reported in recent weeks has declined, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.
Also on Sunday, the Kingdom welcomed the first batch of foreign Umrah pilgrims after entry was suspended to everyone outside the Kingdom for months as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
Last Update: Monday, 02 November 2020 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49