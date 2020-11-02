Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,234 COVID-19 cases, one death

The United Arab Emirates on Monday reported 1,234 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases to 135,141 in the country, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).
One death was reported, making the death toll 497.
The country also recorded 1,516 new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 132,024.
WAM reported that the UAE had conducted 71,466 tests in 24 hours.
The UAE announced on Saturday a new national committee dedicated to managing the country’s COVID-19 recovery, according to state news agency WAM.
The National Committee for Management and Governance of the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Phrase will be headed by Minister of State Sultan Al Jaber. UAE representatives of ministries - including the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Ministry of Finance - will be involved.
