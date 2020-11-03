CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Europe's COVID-19 case count exceeds 11 million

A social distancing sign is seen in Oxford Street, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP Tuesday 03 November 2020
More than 11 million novel coronavirus infections have been registered in Europe, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

At least 11,008,465 infections and 284,148 deaths have been declared in Europe.

Nearly half of these cases were in the hardest hit countries: Russia (1,673,686 cases), France (1,466,433 infections), Spain (1,240,697) and the UK (1,053,864).

In total, 46,998,445 cases and 1,206,930 deaths have been recorded.

Last Update: Tuesday, 03 November 2020 KSA 18:45 - GMT 15:45

