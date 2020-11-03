Coronavirus: France reports 854 COVID-19 deaths, 36,330 new infections

French health authorities on Tuesday reported 36,330 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, well below the 52,518 record set on Monday, but the 854 daily death toll linked to the disease was the highest since April 15.
That tally was double Monday’s 416 figure and the total number of fatalities now stands at 38,289
The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,502,763, the fifth-highest in the world.
Last Update: Tuesday, 03 November 2020 KSA 21:37 - GMT 18:37