Coronavirus: France reports record new daily number of COVID-19 cases

French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, versus 46,290 on Sunday.
That tally suggests the new lockdown put in place Friday in the country is yet to produce its first effects, as hospitalizations for the disease have gone up by more than a 1,000 again, reaching a four-months high of 25,143.
The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by to 416, versus 231 on Sunday and a seven day moving average of 345.
The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,466,433.
