Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi new entry requirement includes up to 3 mandatory PCR tests

Abu Dhabi announced on Wednesday new COVID-19 requirements for UAE citizens and residents entering the emirate, mandating three PCR tests for visitors staying more than eight days.

Starting from November 8, a COVID-19 test must be taken before entering Abu Dhabi and entry must be within 48 hours of receiving the negative test result, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

If planning to stay in Abu Dhabi for four or more consecutive days, a PCR test is mandatory on the fourth day of the visit.

If visiting Abu Dhabi for more than eight days, a second PCR test is required on the eighth day of the visit.

To enhance preventative measures for the early detection of COVID-19, the Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee has updated the requirements to enter the emirate. pic.twitter.com/MXyyiGwYzN — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 4, 2020

Those who fail to take the PCR test on day four or eight are liable to fines.

Volunteers in the UAE’s COVID-19 vaccine trials and those taking the vaccine under the emergency use program are exempt from these measures, according to the media office.

A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 5, 2020. (AP)

The United Arab Emirates reported an uptick in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 1,161 new infections compared to just over 1,000 cases on Tuesday.

The country conducted 116,083 COVID tests, according to state news agency WAM. Two COVID-19 related deaths were also recorded, along with 1,493 recoveries.

The total number of cases in the country is now at 137,310, with 134,983 recoveries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Hamed, chairman of the Department of Health, undergoing a clinical trial for the third phase of the inactive vaccine for COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)

The UAE announced on Saturday a new national committee dedicated to managing the country’s COVID-19 recovery.

The National Committee for Management and Governance of the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Phrase will be headed by Minister of State Sultan Al Jaber. UAE representatives of ministries - including the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Ministry of Finance - will be involved.

Al Jaber, who is responsible for a number of economic, political, development and social files in the country, is also CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

The committee aims to achieve efficiency for the COVID-19 recovery phase by putting in place sustainability procedures for businesses and developing "proactive support programs for various establishments by identifying their roles, responsibilities and key strategic and operational performance indicators with a view to ensuring a safe return to normalcy across society," according to the statement.

