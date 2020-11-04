Coronavirus: British lawmakers approve PM Johnson’s month-long lockdown

British lawmakers approved a month-long lockdown in England, voting on Wednesday in favor of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 running out of control and overwhelming health services.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The 516-38 vote had been in little doubt after the opposition labor Party said it would support the move, even though they criticized Johnson for acting too slowly. He also faced criticism from some in his own party for going too far.
Read More:
Coronavirus: UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 492, most since mid-May
Coronavirus: Italy reports 30,550 new COVID-19 cases, 352 deaths
Italian PM Conte signs decree to impose night curfew to curb coronavirus
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 04 November 2020 KSA 20:21 - GMT 17:21