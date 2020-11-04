CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Italy reports 30,550 new COVID-19 cases, 352 deaths

A file photo shows passengers wearing protective face masks walk at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Wednesday 04 November 2020
Text size A A A

Italy has registered 30,550 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, up from 28,244 on Tuesday.

The ministry also reported 352 COVID-related deaths compared with 353 the day before.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 39,764 people have now died in Italy because of COVID-19, while 790,377 cases of the disease have been registered to date.

The northern region of Lombardy, centered on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 7,758 new cases on Wednesday against 6,804 on Tuesday.

The southern Campania region was the second-worst affected, chalking up 4,181 cases.

Read More:

Italian PM Conte signs decree to impose night curfew to curb coronavirus

UK PM Johnson insists new coronavirus lockdown will end on Dec 2

Coronavirus: Oxford COVID-19 vaccine results due soon, raising hopes of 2021 rollout

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 04 November 2020 KSA 19:53 - GMT 16:53

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top