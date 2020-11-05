India’s coronavirus outbreak sees significant jump as New Delhi battles surge

India’s coronavirus outbreak rose by more than 50,000 cases Thursday amid a resurgence of infections in the capital.
The Health Ministry also reported another 704 fatalities in the past 24 hours across the country, raising India’s overall death toll to 124,315.
Nerves are frayed in New Delhi after it reported a record 6,842 new cases in the past 24 hours. It has more than 37,000 active cases.
The ministry has attributed the surge in New Delhi to the festival season and warned that the situation can worsen due to people crowding markets for festival shopping.
The surge comes as New Delhi appears to be heading for a cold wave, along with the fast-worsening air quality. Health experts are concerned low temperatures and high pollution will worsen the virus outbreak.
With 8.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, India is the second worst-hit country behind the United States.
