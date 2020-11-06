Coronavirus: France reports new record daily COVID-19 cases, at more than 58,000

France reports new record daily COVID-19 cases, at more than 58,000
French director of public health on Thursday reported 58,046 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a daily record for the second time in four
days, versus 40,558 on Wednesday.
The figure was published shortly after Paris announced new restrictive measures on top of a second national lockdown enforced since last Friday.
The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 363 to 39,037, versus 385 on Wednesday and a seven-day moving average of 431.
The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,601,367.
