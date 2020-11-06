CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Hungary will start importing Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from December

A scientist is pictured working at Oxford Vaccine Group's laboratory facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, west of London on June 24, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Friday 06 November 2020
Text size A A A

Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine imports from late January and a Hungarian company may be able to switch from flu shot production to the Russian COVID-19 vaccine and start producing it, the minister added.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Delivery timetable for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for UK pushed back

Coronavirus: India-made COVID-19 vaccine could be launched as early as February

Coronavirus: Brazil allows Johnson & Johnson’s to resume trial of COVID-19 vaccine

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 06 November 2020 KSA 01:40 - GMT 22:40

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top