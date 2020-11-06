Coronavirus: Hungary will start importing Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from December

Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday.
Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine imports from late January and a Hungarian company may be able to switch from flu shot production to the Russian COVID-19 vaccine and start producing it, the minister added.
Last Update: Friday, 06 November 2020 KSA 01:40 - GMT 22:40