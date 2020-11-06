Coronavirus: UAE registers 1,292 new cases, 818 recoveries, two deaths in 24 hours

The UAE registers an increase of 1,292 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 139,891, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Friday.
SHOW MORE
The Ministry of Health conducts 137,606 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,292 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 818 recoveries and 2 deaths cases due to complications. #CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/JqlIshjF0h— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 6, 2020
Last Update: Friday, 06 November 2020 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07