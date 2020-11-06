CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE registers 1,292 new cases, 818 recoveries, two deaths in 24 hours

An Emirati man, wearing a protective face-mask, walks past a graffiti in Dubai. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Friday 06 November 2020
The UAE registers an increase of 1,292 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 139,891, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Friday.

The new cases were detected after health authorities conducted 137,606 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Two people died due to complications caused by the coronavirus. This brings the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 510.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 136,936 after 818 people recovered from the virus.

Last Update: Friday, 06 November 2020 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07

