Coronavirus: Austria detects record high 8,421 COVID-19 infections, says a report

Austria reported a record high 8,421 new coronavirus infections within the last 24 hours, the Kronenzeitung newspaper reported on Saturday.
The number of deaths related to the virus rose by 37, it said.
On Friday, Austria warned that all its COVID-19 intensive care beds could be full within two weeks because of the “much stronger, more serious” second wave of coronavirus infections.
“The second wave is much stronger, more serious, more dynamic and more powerful,” Health Minister Rudolf Anschober told a news conference.
Since the outbreak emerged in China last December,coronavirus has killed at least 1,243,513 people.
Last Update: Saturday, 07 November 2020 KSA 16:05 - GMT 13:05