UAE reports 1,141 new coronavirus cases, four virus-related deaths

A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 5, 2020. (AP)
Lauren Holtmeier, Al Arabiya English Saturday 07 November 2020
The United Arab Emirates reported 1,141 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and four new virus-related deaths, the country’s Ministry of Health reported.

The number is slightly lower than Thursday's count of 1,289 cases, but in general is in line with last week's trend of just above 1,000 cases reported each day.

The Ministry of Health conducted 132,374 tests over the last 24 hours.

Last Update: Saturday, 07 November 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20

