UAE reports 1,141 new coronavirus cases, four virus-related deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,141 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and four new virus-related deaths, the country’s Ministry of Health reported.
The Ministry of Health conducts 132,374 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,141 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 672 recoveries and 4 deaths cases due to complications. #CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/qIj59JpiY1— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 7, 2020
Last Update: Saturday, 07 November 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20